QAnon Shaman Dumps QAnon And Will Plead Guilty In 1/6 Attack

The QAnon Shaman has disavowed QAnon and will plead guilty for his role in the 1/6 attack on the Capitol.

HuffPost reported:

The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors after spending several months behind bars following his arrest for his conduct on Jan. 6, and no longer wants to be associated with the QAnon movement, his lawyer said Thursday.

When HuffPost reached out to Chansley’s lawyer for details on the deal, Albert Watkins said it would be “inappropriate” to comment on the details of the arrangement at this time. But he sent along a press release stating that Chansley “REPUDIATES THE ‘Q’ MONIKER” and no longer wanted to be associated with “Q.”

This is going to come as a shock, but Mr. Chansley has some mental health issues. He has already spent months behind bars, and the statement from his lawyer suggests that the time in jail might have allowed his client to get some of the mental health assistance that he needs.

The QAnon Shaman in the Capitol will be one of the images of the 1/6 attack that will be remembered throughout history. Chansley can disavow QAnon, but he will spend the rest of his life convicted and as one of the faces of the attack that tried to overthrow the government.