125 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Lower The Medicare Age To 60

Members from all parts of the Democratic House caucus have introduced a bill that would lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60.

CNN reported:

This legislation comes as Democrats are working to expand Medicare benefits through their multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal being used to fulfill much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. The lawmakers are introducing this legislation with the hopes of it being included in the final reconciliation package.
The legislation, which has at least 125 original co-sponsors, is led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, who also serves as Progressive Caucus chairwoman, Conor Lamb, Susan Wild, Haley Stevens, Joe Neguse, and Debbie Dingell. The legislation also includes 10 frontline members as sponsors, who represent some of the most competitive districts in the country.
The lowering of the eligibility age for Medicare is wildly popular in the Democratic Party.  The idea appeals to moderates, liberals, and progressives.
The legislation has also been targeted from day one for the infrastructure bill. Joe Manchin is off in the corner Manchining about the reconciliation bill, but he supports lowering the age from 65 to 60.
Making 60-year-olds eligible for Medicare would solve a big problem. It would also lower the cost of employer health plans by 15%, and it would make it cheaper to cover this population.
The lowering of the Medicare eligibility age is going to be in the reconciliation bill, and it will pass and likely help millions of Americans get more affordable health care coverage than they currently already have.