125 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Lower The Medicare Age To 60

Members from all parts of the Democratic House caucus have introduced a bill that would lower the eligibility age for Medicare to 60.
This legislation comes as Democrats are working to expand Medicare benefits through their multi-trillion-dollar spending proposal being used to fulfill much of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. The lawmakers are introducing this legislation with the hopes of it being included in the final reconciliation package.The legislation, which has at least 125 original co-sponsors, is led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, who also serves as Progressive Caucus chairwoman, Conor Lamb, Susan Wild, Haley Stevens, Joe Neguse, and Debbie Dingell. The legislation also includes 10 frontline members as sponsors, who represent some of the most competitive districts in the country.
