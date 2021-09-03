Biden Calls Texas Abortion Ban “Almost Un-American”

President Joe Biden spoke out against the recent Texas abortion ban that went into effect Wednesday that prohibits virtually all abortions after a heartbeat is detected, which is typically after six weeks of pregnancy.

The president called the ban “almost un-American” in remarks to reporters.

“It just seems, I know this sounds ridiculous, almost unamerican what we’re talking about. Not to debate about, I respect people who think, who don’t support Roe v. Wade,” referring to the landmark Supreme Court ruling that gives women the right to choose to carry a fetus to term.

“I respect their views. I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception and all. I respect that, don’t agree, but I respect that. Not going to impose that on people,” Biden said, adding that the most “pernicious” thing about the Texas law is that it allows citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers suspected of violating the new policy.

“But what I was told and I must tell you, I am not certain, I was told there are possibilities within the existing law to have the Justice Department look and see whether there are things that can be done that can limit the independent action of individuals in enforcing…a state law. I don’t know enough to give you an answer yet. I’ve asked that to be checked,” he continued.

Earlier this week, Biden said the law “blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade,” and said he had empowered the White House “to launch a whole-of-government effort to respond” to the Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld the law.

The Court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers to block the legislation, saying they had not met the burden required for a stay of the law.

The ruling prompted Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who is the Senate Judiciary Committee’s top Democrat, to announce that a panel will probe the Supreme Court’s practice of deciding weighty cases on an emergency basis.