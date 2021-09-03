Joni Ernst Busted For Massive Lie About Biden Not Showing Gratitude To The Troops

179 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Joni Ernst was hit with a blistering fact check after she tried to claim that President Biden hasn’t shown gratitude to the troops.

Video:

Here is the infamous video of Sen. Joni Ernst flat out lying and claiming that President Biden has not expressed his gratitude to the troops. pic.twitter.com/PII0VA9rA3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 3, 2021

To his credit, CNN’s Jake Tapper did fact check and corrected her, but Sen. Ernst refused to admit reality.

CNN’s Daniel Dale pointed out how wrong Ernst was:

Ernst’s claim is not even close to true. Biden has thanked troops who have served in Afghanistan and Iraq over and over again — explicitly saying “thank you” and explicitly saying the nation is grateful to them and indebted to them. Biden has also spoken empathetically about the sacrifices made by these service members and their families. Biden’s public words as President so clearly contradict Ernst’s assertion that, for fact-checking purposes, we don’t even need to go into detail about his eight-year tenure as vice president — during which he repeatedly expressed his appreciation for troops who had served or were still serving in Afghanistan and Iraq.