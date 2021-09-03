Hospitals And Ambulances Are Overflowing In Oklahoma With People OD’ing On Horse De-Wormer

Rural Oklahoma has been hit with a new drug epidemic. It’s not opioids or heroin. People are overdosing on ivermectin.

Hospitals In Oklahoma Are Flooded With Horse De-Wormer Overdoses

KFOR reported:

A rural Oklahoma doctor said patients who are taking the horse de-wormer medication, ivermectin, to fight COVID-19 are causing emergency room and ambulance back ups.

“There’s a reason you have to have a doctor to get a prescription for this stuff because it can be dangerous,” said Dr. Jason McElyea

Dr. McElyea said patients are packing his eastern and southeastern Oklahoma hospitals after taking ivermectin doses meant for a full-sized horse because they believed false claims the horse de-wormer could fight COVID-19.

Gun Shot Victims Are Having Trouble Getting Treated Because ivermectin ODs Are Filling Up Hospitals.

Horse de-wormer does not treat or prevent COVID. It does not treat viruses. These are people who refuse to take advice from doctors who are recommending the safe, tested, and approved coronavirus vaccine but are following the guidance of strangers on Facebook, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan.

These Americans are sabotaging the US economy and making it impossible for other people who need medical treatment to get care in the hospital. Dr. McElyea also noted that gunshot victims are having difficulty finding treatment because so many rural Oklahomans are drugged out on horse pills.

The Trump cult is an anchor on America, and their addiction to ivermectin is making a bad problem even worse.