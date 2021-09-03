Trump Operative Plans A New Pro-Terrorist Capitol Rally

Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign operative, is planning a rally demanding justice for the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol.
Look Ahead America, a nonprofit group founded and led by Matt Braynard, a former Trump campaign operative, is planning a “Justice for J6” rally on Sept. 18 to bring their message to Washington. Braynard’s followers believe many of the more than 570 people who have been charged with federal crimes in the attack were nonviolent and “reasonably believed they had permission” to enter the U.S. Capitol, according to a Jan. 29 letter Braynard sent to the Department of Justice and FBI. Braynard’s letter demands prosecutors drop all charges.
Braynard’s group requested to hold their rally at Union Square, the public park by the Capitol Reflecting Pool, according to a permit application his group submitted to the U.S. Capitol Police Board and provided to The Washington Post. Although local authorities have not provided crowd estimates, Look Ahead America estimates that 700 people will attend — up from an earlier estimate of 500 in a previous permit application. Plans for a counterprotest began to circulate online this week.
This Is A Pro-Domestic Terrorists Rally
The rally that will be held isn’t for “political prisoners.” It is a rally to support domestic terrorism. The evidence is obvious who watched the coverage of 1/6 that the people who attacked the Capitol were not peaceful. They did not have permission. They conspired in the days and weeks before the attack on a plot to overturn the election of Joe Biden through the use of violence.
The proposed rally is propaganda, and an attempt to rewrite history. Nobody wants the domestic terrorists back in the Capitol. If militias held a rally of support for the Oklahoma City Bombers in 1995, the nation would have been appalled.
The media needs to stop treating these threats and actions like politics as usual.
The domestic terror cell within the Republican Party wants to hold a rally on the Capitol.
This is not normal and their permit should be denied.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association