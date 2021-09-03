Trump Operative Plans A New Pro-Terrorist Capitol Rally

Braynard’s group requested to hold their rally at Union Square, the public park by the Capitol Reflecting Pool, according to a permit application his group submitted to the U.S. Capitol Police Board and provided to The Washington Post. Although local authorities have not provided crowd estimates, Look Ahead America estimates that 700 people will attend — up from an earlier estimate of 500 in a previous permit application. Plans for a counterprotest began to circulate online this week.

This Is A Pro-Domestic Terrorists Rally

The rally that will be held isn’t for “political prisoners.” It is a rally to support domestic terrorism. The evidence is obvious who watched the coverage of 1/6 that the people who attacked the Capitol were not peaceful. They did not have permission. They conspired in the days and weeks before the attack on a plot to overturn the election of Joe Biden through the use of violence.

The proposed rally is propaganda, and an attempt to rewrite history. Nobody wants the domestic terrorists back in the Capitol. If militias held a rally of support for the Oklahoma City Bombers in 1995, the nation would have been appalled.

The media needs to stop treating these threats and actions like politics as usual.

The domestic terror cell within the Republican Party wants to hold a rally on the Capitol.

This is not normal and their permit should be denied.