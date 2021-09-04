Judge Rules Donald Trump Jr. Can Be Sued For Defamation

The reason? It’s because he believed there was substantial evidence that Trump Jr. might have known the claim to be false and said it anyway.

The Trump M.O. Loses In Court

The entire Trump family and political operation works by saying knowingly false things about their opponents and never apologizing. The biggest example of this lie and create a false reality strategy are the claims that the 2020 election was not legitimate.

The Trumps have been saying false things about people and getting away with it for years.

There is hope that this time their luck has run out.

If Donald Trump and his family can’t lie and smear their political opponents without being sued, it will take a major weapon out of Trump’s arsenal.