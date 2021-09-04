On His Way Out The Door, Sen. Pat Toomey Tells Republicans Don’t Nominate Trump In 2024

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) said that Trump has departed from conservatism, and the party should not nominate him in 2024.

Toomey told CNBC:

I think that the future of our party is to be a party of ideas, and not to be a party about any one individual, and I think we will learn a lot from the next set of primaries. I think after what happened post-2020 election, I think the president’s behavior was completely unacceptable, so I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024. …. I’m a conservative Republican by any objective measure, by looking at the voting record, by looking at my views compared to that of a traditional conservative Republican. It is President Trump who departed from Republican orthodoxy and conservative orthodoxy in a variety of ways. I stuck to the conservative views that I’ve had for a long time, he had a different point of view on matters such as trade and sometimes immigration and other things.

Trump Isn’t A Conservative

Toomey has made some of the comments above previously, but he added the belief that Trump has taken the Republican Party away from conservatism and created a political party centered around himself.

Donald Trump doesn’t believe in anything but doing what is best for Donald Trump. Toomey is correct that Trump isn’t a conservative, but his warning is ineffective and way too late.

Imagine what could have been if people like Pat Toomey would have banded together and stopped Trump in 2015 and 2016.

Trump wasn’t inevitable, just like his nomination is not inevitable in 2024. However, Republicans are still showing the same lack of courage, which means that they are likely to get the same failed nominee again in a few years.