Trump Tower Is Failing, As Key Tenants Can’t Pay Rent And Are Moving Out

One floor up, a business school once led by Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner was consumed by lawsuits, falling $198,000 behind on payments to Trump Tower by October 2020, according to court papers. And on the 21st and 22nd floors, the company that made Ivanka Trump shoes racked up $1.5 million in unpaid rent, according to a lawsuit that the Trump Organization filed this year.

Trump’s business looks to be imploding, and that’s without considering the criminal charges in New York, so he has turned to a familiar con.

Trump is using the money that his super PAC raised under the guise of “election integrity” in part to pay nearly $38,000 a month in rent for office space in Trump Tower.

Trump Will Run For President Again Because He Needs The Money

The presidency kept Donald Trump’s failing business propped up. Without the presidency and the ability to grift off of the taxpayers, Trump has to be a forever presidential candidate.

The failed twice impeached former one-term president also has $900 million dollars in loans coming due, and his only way to possibly climb out of debt is to keep running for president and hope to win.

It doesn’t get enough attention, as too many in the mainstream media still think of Trump in conventional political terms, but his 2016 campaign was a cash grab to help his struggling business. His 2024 campaign will be run for the same reason.

Trump’s signature building is failing, and just like the man himself is due to collapse into a pile of debt and disgrace.