CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, And Madison Cawthorn the American Taliban

CNN’s Jim Acosta deemed Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Madison Cawthorn the American Taliban for resorting to intimidation and violence to get what they want.

Video:

Acosta said:

What will we tell the Afghan refugees who just fled those schools for girls back in their home country? I guess the girls here will have to fill them in. Unfortunately, what we will tell them is that some members of the far right in this country have apparently decided they will resort to intimidation, and in some cases, even violence to get what they want. And they could sweep into power faster than the experts thought possible. Sound familiar? Sort of like an American Taliban. It is starting to look like a combination of theocracy and thugocracy. The leaders of this MAGA band movement, people like Marjorie, Madison and Tucker, they’re not counting an intelligence failure of a lack of planning on your part. They’re counting on a lack of courage to stand up for your rights in this country. Does that ring a bell? The anti-immigration, anti-democratic, anti-women’s rights forces have all sought these kinds of changes for years, even decades, in this country. Their operation to change Americaforever is well underway. It’s just changing it away they don’t want you to see.

Acosta was correct. This movement of far-right radicalism that tries to take America back decades or centuries is nothing new. The difference is that the MAGAs are trying to impose a permanent tyranny of the majority by rigging future elections.

There is little difference between the Taliban and the radicalized far-right. In fact, Trump supporters view the Taliban as a role model for how to overthrow a government.

MAGA is the America Taliban. Tucker Carlson is its propaganda minister. Greene Cawthorn are lieutenants, and Donald J. Trump is the terrorist in charge.