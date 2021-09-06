America’s Most Hated First Lady Melania Trump Doesn’t Want To Come Back To The White House

4.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Melania Trump is the least popular first lady in history, and she doesn’t want to ever come back to the White House.

Melania Trump Doesn’t Want To Return To The White House

CNN reported:

On a scale of Melania’s interest, which is — you know, she’s not the most enthusiastic political spouse that American politics has ever seen. It’s not super unusual, I think, that she isn’t interested in really picking up the mantle here and going back for a second round. People I spoke to who know her very much think that was a chapter in her life that’s over, it’s private, she wants to return to her private world.

She wasn’t a prolific presence on the 2016 campaign, either. People stopped seeing her, the campaign stopped asking her if she wanted to do events because the answer was always no. President Trump at the time said don’t bother her. So she’s already sort of set the precedent that is not something she wants to engage in.

CNN left out one other important point. Melania Trump was a terrible First Lady.

Melania Trump Is The Least Popular First Lady In History

A CNN poll that was taken when she fled Washington with her failed one-term president husband revealed:

The latest CNN/SSRS pollhad Trump’s favorable rating at 42% to a 47% unfavorable rating. The 47% is the highest unfavorable rating we ever recorded for Trump. It’s also amazingly high from a historical perspective. ….. Take a look at the final CNN and Gallup polls that asked about first ladies popularity since Pat Nixon. The average first lady’s final popularity rating before Trump was 71% with an unpopularity rating of 21%. That means the average net popularity rating for these first ladies was +50 points.

Melania Trump is historically unpopular, and she earned every ounce of contempt from the American people.

Most Americans Don’t Want Melania Trump Back.

From her infamous “who gives a f–k about Christmas” rant to her I don’t care, do you jacket worn while visited kids separated from their parents at the border, MelaniaTrump showed nothing but disrespect for the White House, the position of First Lady, and the American people.

Melania Trump destroyed the historic Rose Garden and claimed that a healthy diet and fresh air could reduce the risk of COVID.

This is a woman who only moved to the White House after renegotiating her prenup.

If Trump promises her more money that he doesn’t really have, she will do anything.

However, she doesn’t want to come back to the White House, and the vast majority of Americans don’t want her back.