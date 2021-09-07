Fauci Slams DeSantis for Being “Completely Incorrect” About Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for being “completely wrong” about Covid-19 vaccines.

Fauci’s comments came after DeSantis insisted that whether or not a person gets a Covid-19 vaccine comes down to “personal choice.”

“It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not. It really doesn’t impact me or anyone else,” he said in remarks Friday, which would later be harshly criticized by The Miami Herald.

“If he [DeSantis] feels that vaccines are not important for people, that they are just important for some people, that’s completely incorrect,” Fauci said during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

“Vaccination has been the solution to every major public health issue in which a vaccine was developed for,” he continued. “I mean; Smallpox, polio, measles. I’m not sure what people are talking about when they push back on vaccinations. It is historically, over decades and decades and decades, shown to be the way you control an infectious disease.”

Fauci also shut down any suggestion that a person’s choice not to get a Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t impact anyone else.

“Well, that’s not true at all,” Fauci said. “I mean, obviously it’s important for you as an individual for your own personal protection, safety and health. But when you have a virus that’s circulating in the community and you are not vaccinated, you are part of the problem because you are allowing yourself to be a vehicle for the virus to be spreading to someone else.”

He added: “It isn’t as if it stops with you. If that were the case, then it would only be about you. But it doesn’t. You can get infected even if you get no symptoms or minimally symptomatic and then pass it onto someone who in fact might be very vulnerable, an elderly person, a person with an underlying disease. So when dealing with an outbreak of infectious disease, it isn’t only about you. There is a societal responsibility that we all have.”

You can hear his remarks in the video below.