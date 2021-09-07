Texas Republicans Immediately Sued Over New Election Rigging Law

A new voter suppression law that is meant to steal elections for Texas Republicans for years to come has been contested in federal court.

Texas Immediately Sued Over Voter Suppression Law

The plaintiffs include LULAC and its legal team of Domingo Garcia and Luis Roberto Vera Jr., filed together in the Western District of Texas, Austin Division with its attorneys, Mark Elias and Uzoma N. Nkwonta. LULAC, Voto Latino, Texas Alliance for Retired Americans, and Texas AFT.

The plaintiffs said in their federal lawsuit, as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Rather than celebrate this record-setting turnout and apply these innovations to remedy Texas’s historic suppression of minority voters, the Texas Legislature has instead chosen to write the latest chapter in the State’s long, troubling history of discrimination and disenfranchisement. Initially, the Legislature attempted to pass a voter suppression bill known as Senate Bill 7 (“SB 7”), which not only restricted almost every aspect of voting in Texas—including the methods used by minority voters to achieve 2020’s historic turnout—but also made it easier to overturn election results. This effort failed only because members of the Texas House of Representatives left the legislative chamber in protest, denying the Legislature the quorum needed “to pass the bill before the conclusion of the regular legislative session.”

The Fight For Democracy Is On

Republicans only have one way to rig elections and that is through their control of state legislatures. Democrats and others who care about voting rights must use all of the power that they have including congressional, presidential, and the justice system to stop the authoritarian attack on voting rights.

Many focus on the short-term picture of the next election cycle or the next presidential election, but Republicans have the long-term goal of rule by the will of the minority.

Lawsuits such as this one in Texas are a vital cog in the defense of voting rights, but the American people need all of their democratic institutions and elected representatives to join the battle to save democratic will.