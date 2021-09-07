Georgia Criminal Investigation Into Trump Election Tampering Moves Forward

The criminal investigation into whether Trump violated state and local laws in Georgia when tried to tamper with the election results has moved forward.

Trump is being criminally investigated in Georgia for tampering with the election

Georgia prosecutors have been investigating Trump’s phone calls to state election officials for months after he asked them to “find votes” for him and overturn the results.

Fulton County investigators have received documents from Georgia election officials and they have interviewed four people.

Georgia Investigators Are Also Working With The 1/6 Investigation

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Investigators are also coordinating with federal lawmakers probing the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to share documents that could be useful to the state probe, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.”

Trump Could Be Criminally Indicted In Georgia

The Manhattan investigation into Trump and his business dealing gets the bulk of the attention on the Trump crime beat, but there is a real possibility that the failed former president gets indicted in Georgia for his scheme to use the state to overturn the election.

Getting Georgia to overturn their results was vital to Trump’s plan to use Georgia as evidence to convince other states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan to overturn their results.

One of the reasons why democracy survived was because Georgia election officials held their ground. This is also why Georgia Republicans passed a law taking power and authority away from the state’s election officials.

Trump could be facing an indictment in Georgia and accountability for trying to overturn the election.