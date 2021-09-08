Biden Boots Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and HR McMaster From Military Academy Advisory Boards

Biden kicked 11 Trump appointees to the military academy advisory boards, including Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and HR McMaster, to the curb.

Biden Cleans Out The Trumpers From The Military Academy Advisory Board

CNN reported:

The Biden administration has told 11 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN’s KFile.

The officials asked to resign include prominent former Trump officials like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former senior counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. They were appointed to the advisory boards of the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and West Point respectively.

Biden does have the power to directly fire appointees from the military academy advisory board, but he doesn’t have the power to fire Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

At the end of his administration, Trump tried to put all of his loyalists on government boards, and the Biden administration has been working their way through the corrupt appointments and cleaning them out.

President Biden is taking out the Trump trash and making the government a better and more functional place.