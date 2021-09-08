Biden Boots Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and HR McMaster From Military Academy Advisory Boards

Biden kicked 11 Trump appointees to the military academy advisory boards, including Kellyanne Conway, Sean Spicer, and HR McMaster, to the curb.
Biden Cleans Out The Trumpers From The Military Academy Advisory Board
The Biden administration has told 11 officials appointed to military service academy advisory boards by former President Donald Trump to resign or be dismissed, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN’s KFile.
The officials asked to resign include prominent former Trump officials like former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, former senior counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway and former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. They were appointed to the advisory boards of the Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and West Point respectively.
