Jen Psaki Turns The Tables And Leaves Peter Doocy Speechless On Afghanistan

Peter Doocy was trying to criticize Biden for talking to the Taliban when Jen Psaki asked him if he was suggesting that we leave Americans in Afghanistan.

Video:

Peter Doocy went speechless when Jen Psaki turned the tables and asked him if he was suggesting that America should leave Americans in Afghanistan and not talk to the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/yKQYWVXAqu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 8, 2021

Doocy asked, “Their new acting minister is a terrorist wanted for a bombing that killed six people, including an American. He is believed to have participated in cross-border attacks against U.S. Troops. There is a $10 million bounty on his head. Why are we engaging him? “

Psaki answered, “Should we not talk to the people who are overseeing Afghanistan and just leave it and not get the rest of the citizens out?”

Doocy was derailed and stumbled, “What are you waiting for them to do? They just formed their government?” Doocy then stammered.

Psaki said, “Waiting for what?”

Doocy then wandered off into suggested that Biden could recognize the Taliban.

Jen Psaki turned the tables and highlighted the logical outcome of Doocy’s question. By doing so, she made it look like the correspondent from Fox News was suggesting that Biden leave Americans in Afghanistan.

Doocy was reeling, and he finally grasped on to Biden recognizing the Taliban.

Press Secretary Psaki showed how to disable the Fox News strategy. Fox specializes in asking agenda-laden, accusatory questions.

Psaki turned the tables, and Peter Doocy went all deer in the headlights and did not know what to do.

The result was Jen Psaki blowing up another attempted Fox News and Peter Doocy gotcha moment.