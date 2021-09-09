Biden Vows To Use His Presidential Power To Take Out DeSantis And Abbott On COVID

President Biden said that he would use his presidential power to get COVID super spreaders like Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott out of the way so that schools can be safe.

Biden Isn’t Going To Let Republicans Make Kids Sick

Video:

Biden calls Ron DeSantis a bully and vows to use his power as president to get Republican governors out of the way to protect students and teachers from COVID. pic.twitter.com/ei8UbFtDaf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 9, 2021

President Biden said:

Let me be blunt. My plan also takes on elected officials in states that are undermining you in these life-saving actions. Right now local school officials are trying to keep children safe in a pandemic while their governor picks a fight with them and even threatens their salaries or their jobs. Talk aboutbullyingthe schools. If they’ll not help, if these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, I will use my power as president to get them out of the way. The Department of Education has already begun to take legal action against states undermining protection that local school officials have ordered.

President Biden Is Taking On DeSantis, Abbott, and Other Republican Governors

President Biden is going to use his presidential power to stop COVID spreading Republican governors. The COVID surge is primarily a problem of the unvaccinated in red states that is being fueled by Republican governors who are banning vaccination mandates and masking.

The tone of the speech suggested that Joe Biden is done playing games, and the pandemic politics of DeSantis, Abbott, and other Republicans are going to be stopped.