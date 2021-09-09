Klobuchar Announces She Had Breast Cancer Last Year

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) revealed she underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer last year.

The treatment was successful, she wrote in a post on Medium, and doctors determined that her “chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”

She noted that her treatment coincided with the death of her father.

“I want to thank the incredible doctors and nurses I had the privilege to work with, my friends and loving family — including my husband John and daughter Abigail — for their support during the surgery and radiation, which also coincided with my dad’s illness and death,” she said.

Klobuchar urged Americans not to put off health screenings, admitting she had done so due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did,” Klobuchar said. “But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others.”