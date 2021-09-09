Liz Cheney Tells Trump To Bring It After He Endorses Her Primary Challenger

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) told Trump to bring it after he endorsed her Republican primary challenger.

Cheney responded to Trump’s endorsement of her opponent:

Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it. pic.twitter.com/VmET1JUs12 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 9, 2021

In a longer statement, Cheney said:

NEW: Liz Cheney on Trump endorsing her primary challenger. "It is tragic that some in this race have sacrificed… duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who… provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol." Full stmt 👇 pic.twitter.com/JCYWpYwJ5L — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 9, 2021

Unlike the vast majority of elected Republicans, Liz Cheney is not afraid of Trump. The former president has a lot to lose by wading into a Republican House primary in Wyoming.

If Cheney wins the primary over the Trump-endorsed opponent, it will destroy the myth that Trump is some sort of a king and queen maker in the Republican Party who can’t be crossed.

So far, Trump has blustered a big game but has not spent his super PAC on funding Republican candidates.

If Trump follows his usual pattern, he will provide an endorsement, do a campaign appearance, and that is all.

I would not bet against Liz Cheney defeating the Trump-endorsed primary challenger.