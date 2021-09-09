Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Set To Burn Donald And Melania Trump To The Ground

Stephanie Grisham worked for both Donald and Melania Trump in the White House, and she will be releasing an explosive new book.

Axios reported:

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump’s White House, and a publishing source says she’ll reveal “surprising new scandals.” ….. A source close to the publication told Axios: “Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself.” The source says Grisham “has receipts … she was a press person and it was her job to make sure she knew what was happening.”

Grisham was Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff in the White House and one of Donald Trump’s many press secretaries. Grisham’s book is titled, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” but she never held a briefing as press secretary.

There is no loyalty among Trump thieves.

It is ironic that Donald and Melania Trump demanded total loyalty. Yet, there has never been a White House that leaked so much and had such a mad dash to tell all of the Trumps dirty secrets.

Grisham is especially dangerous to the Trumps because she worked for both of them and had access to them inside the White House private residence. With Trump plotting a 2024 comeback, any new scandals that emerge and can be verified could be the final nail in the Trump political coffin.

Trump showed no loyalty to the people around him, so it is no surprise that so many are eager to sell him out.