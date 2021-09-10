Biden Dares Republican Governors To Sue Him On Vaccine Mandate

President Biden told Republican governors to have at it and sue him over his new vaccine requirements.

Video:

Biden tells Republican governors to "have at it," and sue him over his vaccine requirements. He then takes the Republican governors to task for playing games. pic.twitter.com/4HsDlGj9aw — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 10, 2021

The President was asked about Republican governors threatening to sue him over his vaccine mandates, and he answered:

Have at it. Look. I am so disappointed. Particularly that some of the Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities. This is, we are playing for real here. This isn’t a game, and I don’t know of any scientist out there who doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things that I suggested. And, let me conclude with this. I hope a lesson students can unlearn is that, politics does nothaveto be this way. Politics does not have to be this way. They are going in an environment where they see it is like a war. Like a bitter feud. If a Democrat says right everybody says left. I mean, it is not how we are as a nation. It is not how we beat every other crisis in history. We have to come together. I think that the vast majority, look at the polling data. The vast majority of the American people know that we haveto do these things. They are hard but necessary. We are going to get them done.

Biden is doing what Trump and the Republicans have refused to do. He is doing his job and protecting the American people. The six points that President Biden laid out yesterday will lead to more vaccinations, and more vaccinations mean less COVID and more normal in our lives.

Republicans can sue President Biden, and they will lose.

In the meantime, Biden’s actions mean that more Americans will be vaccinated, and people will be safer.

Little by little, the Republican death cult is being minimized into obscurity.