Florida Gets Even More Deadly As Appeals Court Blocks School Mask Mandates

A Florida appeals court has ruled in favor of Gov. Ron DeSantis and blocked schools from enacting mask mandates.
CNN reported:
Florida’s 1st District Court on Friday reinstated a stay on mask mandates in schools, blocking local school requirements, for now, court documents show.
Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filed the emergency appeal after a judge ruled on Wednesday that the state of Florida must stop their enforcement of a mask ban.
The latest court ruling comes amid a showdown between the state and some local school districts that have insisted on requiring students to wear masks as Covid-19 infections surge.
The case is not over yet. There will be more appeals, and if Gov. DeSantis is successful in blocking mask mandates in schools, his policy is wrecking his approval rating, and President Biden has already assured Florida school officials that the federal government will pay their salaries if DeSantis tries to punish any school district for enacting a mask mandate.
Ron DeSantis didn’t win. Florida adults and children lost because they are now less safe in school.
