Florida Gets Even More Deadly As Appeals Court Blocks School Mask Mandates

Since 2009, millions of monthly readers rely on and trust PoliticusUSA for real independent liberal news. We aren’t owned by a corporation, we don’t take any special interest money. We have no shareholders, and we are here to deliver you the unfiltered truth that the mainstream media and their corporate owners don’t want to talk about.

PoliticusUSA is completely independent, and our goal is to bring you the news with truth and integrity. We are committed to keeping the news free to every reader, but we could use your help. For as little as $1, you can support PoliticusUSA, and keep delivering the message to the corporate media that both sides don’t do it. The facts still matter, and truth rises above all.

Please give today, and if you can’t donate subscribe to our newsletter.