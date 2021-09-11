Republican Claim That Troops Are Going AWOL/Resigning Over Vaccine Mandate Destroyed By Fact Check

It turns out that the troops are not going AWOL to protest the COVID vaccine mandate according to a fact check.

Republicans were gleefully spreading a fake story that troops were walking off of the job in protest of the COVID vaccine mandate.

This was not true.

A Reuters fact check found:

Joint Base Langley-Eustis confirmed to Reuters this claim was not true. “To date, no pilots from the 1st Fighter Wing have resigned their commission due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate,” a Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs officer told Reuters via email on Sept. 10.

The article also claims 15 pilots of the 2nd Bomb Wing in Barksdale Louisiana ( www.barksdale.af.mil/ ) resigned. Reuters found no evidence to support this.

A spokesperson for Barksdale Air Force Base also told Reuters the story was “misinformation” and “completely false” and added that “no ultimatums were given and no pilots tendered their resignations.”

The mass resignation never happened, but Republicans desire to divide America so much that they will fall for anything that gives them hope that they still might be able to destroy the country.