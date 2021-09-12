Trump Could Be Toast As Support For His Comeback Plummets 24%

A new poll revealed that support for Donald Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee has plunged by 24% since 2019.
Republicans Aren’t Very Excited For A Trump Comeback.
CNN reported on their new CNN Poll:
A Trump 2024 Nomination Would Hand Independents To Biden
Trump struggled with Independents in 2020, and not much has changed so far as only 51% of Republican-leaning Independents want Trump to lead the Republican Party. If Trump were to be the 2024 nominee, it is easy to see the same scenario playing out again. Biden is built to appeal to moderates and Independents, while Trump will only get his base within the Republican Party.
The only people who want Trump back are his hardcore supporters and conservatives.
Donald Trump Is Now Political Damaged Goods
A large part of the political aura of Trump was that he won the presidency in his first run for office. Now, he and Jimmy Carter are the only two living people in America who won the presidency and lost it after one term.
Trump’s mystique is gone. He is now a loser, and what nearly half of Republicans are reacting to when they say they don’t want him back is that the association of Trump with losing.
If Trump is nominated again, the odds are that the damaged former president will lose again and inflict more damage on the Republican Party.
