Trump Could Be Toast As Support For His Comeback Plummets 24%

A new poll revealed that support for Donald Trump to be the Republican presidential nominee has plunged by 24% since 2019.

Republicans Aren’t Very Excited For A Trump Comeback.

CNN reported on their new CNN Poll:

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say, 63% to 37%, that Trump should be the leader of the Republican Party. But they are about evenly split over whether having the defeated former President back on the ticket in 2024 would be an advantage: 51% say that Republicans have a better chance of retaking the presidency if Trump is the nominee, with 49% saying the party would be better off with a different nominee. That’s a very different landscape from 2019 when more than three-quarters of Republicans said their party had a better shot in 2020 with Trump as their nominee than they would with a different candidate.

Trump’s support isn’t equally distributed throughout the party: 69% of Republicans without a college degree think Trump should head the party, compared with 49% of those who hold a college degree. A 72% majority of conservatives say Trump should head the party, compared to 49% among the smaller bloc of moderates in the party. And 71% of self-identified Republicans want Trump to lead the party, compared with 51% of Republican-leaning independents who say the same.

A Trump 2024 Nomination Would Hand Independents To Biden

Trump struggled with Independents in 2020, and not much has changed so far as only 51% of Republican-leaning Independents want Trump to lead the Republican Party. If Trump were to be the 2024 nominee, it is easy to see the same scenario playing out again. Biden is built to appeal to moderates and Independents, while Trump will only get his base within the Republican Party.

The only people who want Trump back are his hardcore supporters and conservatives.

Donald Trump Is Now Political Damaged Goods

A large part of the political aura of Trump was that he won the presidency in his first run for office. Now, he and Jimmy Carter are the only two living people in America who won the presidency and lost it after one term.

Trump’s mystique is gone. He is now a loser, and what nearly half of Republicans are reacting to when they say they don’t want him back is that the association of Trump with losing.

If Trump is nominated again, the odds are that the damaged former president will lose again and inflict more damage on the Republican Party.