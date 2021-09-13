While Speaking At A Mitch McConnell Event, Amy Coney Barrett Worries That SCOTUS Looks Partisan

Justice Amy Coney Barrett worried that the public would perceive the Supreme Court as looking partisan while speaking at an event hosted by Mitch McConnell. < According to the AP: Justices must be "hyper-vigilant to make sure they're not letting personal biases creep into their decisions, since judges are people, too," Barrett said at a lecture hosted by the University of Louisville's McConnell Center. …. "To say the court's reasoning is flawed is different from saying the court is acting in a partisan manner," said Barrett, whose confirmation to the seat left open by the death of the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg cemented conservative control of the court. "I think we need to evaluate what the court is doing on its own terms." Barrett was speaking at an event that was hosted by the Republican Senate Minority Leader at a center that he founded.

If a Supreme Court Justice is worried about looking partisan, a good start would be not using the shadow docket to rule in favor of an illegal anti-choice law in Texas.

Everything about the way that the Supreme Court was packed and rigged by Mitch McConnell was partisan. McConnell made up rules to obstruct Merrick Garland’s confirmation and then made up different contradictory rules to rush through the confirmation of Barrett.

Barrett’s comments are interesting in the respect that the Court is aware of public perception and the criticism that rulings like the Texas abortion case have provoked.

Amy Coney Barrett thinks that the American people are stupid, and if she is going to complain about partisan perceptions, she would be wise not to do so with Mitch McConnell standing by her side.