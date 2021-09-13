Arkansas GOP Governor Absurdly Insists Biden’s Vaccine Mandate “Hardens Resistance” to Vaccines

Even though Covid-19 has surged across Arkansas in recent weeks, the state’s Republican Governor, Asa Hutchinson, insisted that President Joe Biden’s recent vaccine mandate for employers will only “harden resistance” among those who have refused to get vaccinated against the virus in the first place.
“We have to overcome resistance,” Hutchinson said during an interview with CNN.
“This is a very serious, deadly virus and we’re all together in trying to get an increased level of vaccination out in the population. The problem is that I’m trying to overcome resistance, but the President’s actions in a mandate hardens the resistance.”
Hutchinson called Biden’s move “divisive.”
Full Hutchinson: Biden’s vaccine mandates ‘Increases the division’ over Covid
In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) defends plans to challenge the White House's new vaccine regulations.https://t.co/vS6qD0HhMe pic.twitter.com/cbUhTpaA2z
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 12, 2021
Hutchinson’s remarks ignore that vaccination rates have increased nationwide in response to President Biden’s mandate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1.78 million people have received a dose of the vaccine in recent weeks.