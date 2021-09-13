Melania Trump Knew About 1/6 Attack And Refused To Stop The Violence

Former First Lady Melania Trump was told about the Capitol attack as soon as the barricades were breached, but she refused to issue a statement calling for an end to the violence.

Melania Trump’s Former Chief Of Staff Says Former First Lady Refused To Call For An End To The Violence.

Politico reported:

At 1:25 p.m. on Jan. 6, soon after rioters had broken through barricades outside of the Capitol, MELANIA TRUMP received a text message from her then-chief of staff, STEPHANIE GRISHAM.

“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham asked the first lady.

A minute later, Melania replied with a one-word answer: “No.” At that moment, she was at the White House preparing for a photo shoot of a rug she had selected, according to exclusive excerpts of Grisham’s forthcoming book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House,” obtained by POLITICO.

The White House Knew As Soon As The Capitol Was Breached

This information is significant because it is evidence that the White House knew about the attack on the Capitol virtually as soon as it happened, and they chose not to act.

Melania Trump not issuing a statement calling for an end to the violence is revealing because it demonstrates that the Trumps wanted the violence. At a human level, Melania Trump didn’t care that the Capitol was being attacked.

Stephanie Grisham will likely be called as a witness before the 1/6 Committee.

Donald and Melania Trump could have chosen to put an end to the Capitol attack. Grisham’s account is proof that Donald Trump knew what was happening on January 6, and he chose not to act.