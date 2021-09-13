The Hosts of “Fox and Friends” Are Pushing Bogus Voter Fraud Claims Ahead of California’s Recall Election

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” are pushing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud ahead of California’s recall election, which will determine whether incumbent Governor Gavin Newsom will remain in office amid conservative backlash against Covid-19 restrictions.
“The degradation of that state under his [Newsom’s] leadership is really quite apparent,” one of the hosts said during an interview with Larry Elder, Newsom’s Republican opponent, later adding, “I’m worried about fraud… You know, when they found that meth addict with 300 ballots in the trunk of his car.”
She then pitched to Elder: “Are you hearing any other stories like that and how worried are you that that might be part of this election?”
Fox & Friends is leaning hard into preemptive allegations that the California recall election will be tainted by fraud pic.twitter.com/h4adPe13pA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2021
The comments referred to a recent report that a man had been arrested in Torrance, California after having been found passed out in a car that contained drugs, a firearm, multiple driver’s licenses, and 300 recall ballots.
The man “was arrested on suspicion of a number of offenses, including weapons violations, narcotics and forgery violations,” according to a report from KTLA.