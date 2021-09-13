Watch Joe “You Lie” Wilson Get Destroyed By House Democrat For Afghanistan Lies

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) got destroyed by Rep. Gerald Connelly (D-VA) for spreading lies about Afghanistan during the testimony of Sec. State Blinkin.

Rep. Wilson claimed that Biden turned terrorists loose from Afghanistan, and they are flowing over the Southern Border because Biden stopped construction on Trump’s wall.

Wilson went on to claim the terrorists that are coming over the border are going to go and blow up American towns as suicide bombers.

Video of Wilson:

Rep. Joe "you lie" Wilson claims that Biden has allowed Afghanistan terrorists to come to the US through the Southern Border, because Biden stopped Trump's wall, and those terrorists are now going to suicide bomb American neighborhoods. None of this is happening. pic.twitter.com/UwWzYnZOmM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 13, 2021

Rep. Gerald Connolly Let Wilson Have It

Rep. Connolly said, “I guess I would say to my friend from South Carolina if I were the member of congress who committed one of the most grievous acts when the President Of The United States Mr. Obama was our guest to shout out you lie, I might take more care about enumerating other alleged lies in a hearing with the Secretary of State.”