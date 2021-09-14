Dave Wasserman Calls California Recall For Gavin Newsom

According to The Cook Political Report’s Dave Wasserman, the Republican effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has failed.

<

Wasserman tweeted:

I've seen enough: the vote to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fails. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 15, 2021

Steve Kornacki broke down the mail in voting data and said the recall is nowhere near where it needs to be in order to be successful:

In case you are wondering how badly the #CaliforniaRecall will fail, Steve Kornacki says, "The recall is nowhere near the targets it needs to be competitive statewide." This is one of the reasons why Dave Wasserman called it. pic.twitter.com/zPW71jZMJr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 15, 2021

It looks like the no vote on the recall will be a rout. The margin of victory for no will likely be somewhere in the neighborhood of 20-25 points. Larry Elder and the Trump crowd will cry fraud, but it is tough to sell an election as stolen when the margin of victory was 20-30 points.

Another Trump clone has suffered a crushing defeat. The same story has played out in elections for years. Republicans think that they win by running just like the failed former one-term president, and in almost every case outside of the reddest of states and districts, they have lost,