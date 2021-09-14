Democratic Combat Vet Running Against Madison Cawthorn Calls Him A Traitor

Josh Remillard, a combat veteran and Democrat running against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, called insurrection inciter a traitor.

<

Video of Remillard:

Remillard said:

I’m sick of politicians who send us to war and don’t take care of us when we come home. And I’m sick of people like Madison Cawthorn who betray the democracy that I fought to defend and that my friend Brice died for. Madison Cawthorn is a traitor, and I’m the guy to get him out of Congress.

Look at what Madison Cawthorn has done. He incited violence and hate by encouraging insurrectionists, admiring Hitler, and calling for ‘bloodshed,’ and now we have Swastika- and machete-bearing criminals at the Capitol and a second rally this week. This is not a coincidence, and he’s got to go.

Rep. Cawthorn is planning another attack on the Capitol. The freshman congressman is one of Trump’s most loyal devotees and betrayers of democracy.

Josh Remillard is one of a number of Democrats who are vying to face Cawthorn next year.

Remillard lived in foster care, was adopted by his grandparents, and then served his country in Iraq and Afghanistan.

His patriotism and willingness to defend his country has already been proven in war, and if he becomes the Democratic nominee, he will offer voters in North Carolina’s 11th District the choice between a combat vet and a domestic terrorist.