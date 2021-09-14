Jared Kushner Heckled By Protester As America Hasn’t Forgotten Trump Crimes

Jared Kushner was giving a speech in New York on the Abraham Accords when he was disrupted by a Code Pink protester.

<

Video of Code Pink National Co-Director Ariel Gold:

Gold stepped on the stage where Kushner was speaking and said, “No matter how many countries Israel normalizes relations with, peace will not happen until Palestinians are free. There is nothing normal about two sets of laws for two groups of people. There is nothing normal about separate roads for Palestinians and Jews. There is nothing normal about apartheid.”

Security kicked her out of the room.

Joe Biden is in the White House now, but America hasn’t forgotten the misdeeds of Donald Trump and his family during their brief time in the White House.

Kushner is still trying to sell his Middle East failure as a peace deal because the Trumps haven’t left the scene. They have moved underground and are waiting for the 2024 election.

Trump consistently bet that the American people were too stupid or not paying attention to his actions, but most Americans have not forgotten, and as the disruption of Jared Kushner demonstrated, when the Trump family tries to come back to back, millions upon millions of Americans will be ready and waiting to reject them.