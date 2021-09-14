Joe Scarborough Criticizes Larry Elder’s Bogus Claims of Voter Fraud

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into conservative radio host Larry Elder after Elder urged his supporters to report any instances of voter fraud on an online form in a bid to challenge the results of California’s recall election.

<

Elder’s claim is pre-emptive, noted Scarborough, who referred to Elder and his supporters as “whiners.”

“What whiners. What losers. These poor little snowflakes are going around… Every time it looks like they’re going to lose

an election, they say, ‘Oh, the election got stolen. They cheated.’ Seriously? This is elemental,” Scarborough said.

He added that Republicans are only resorting to claims of voter fraud because they are aware that their policies are unpopular.

“They understand — especially in places like California — that their policies are just extraordinarily unpopular. They’re on the wrong side of so many issues,” he said.