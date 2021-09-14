Traitor Josh Hawley Threatens To Block Every Defense And State Nominee Unless Blinken And Austin Resign

Domestic terrorism inciter Sen. Josh Hawley has jeopardized national security by threatening to block every State and Defense nominee unless the Sec. of State and Sec. of Defense resign.

<

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

The move would force Schumer to take time-consuming procedural steps required to advance many non-controversial nominees. And with scant floor time, it could be enough to indefinitely delay any number of nominees who normally would be quickly confirmed by voice vote. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 14, 2021

Sen. Hawley claimed that his obstruction would not jeopardize national security, but it almost certainly would by leaving key positions unfilled at the State Department and Department of Defense.

It is in character for a man helped to incite the 1/6 attack to betray his country and his oath of office through abuse of his Senate powers.

Josh Hawley still harbors delusions that he will someday be president, and those fantasies are the beating heart that powers his undermining of the United States government.

Republicans have no loyalty to the country or the troops. People like Josh Hawley are doing everything in their power to weaken and destroy America because they refuse to accept that they were rejected by the voters in 2020.