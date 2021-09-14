Marjorie Taylor Greene: Hospitals Are Not Running Out of Beds as Covid Rages. She is Wrong.

According to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), hospitals are not running out of beds as Covid-19 continues to spread around the country. She is wrong: The highly transmissible Delta variant has only exacerbated an existing problem.

“We are not running out of hospital beds, we are running out of nurses to care for people,” Greene claimed, erroneously attributing the shortage to Democrats, who she termed “job killers.”

Democrats are #JobKillers We are not running out of hospital beds, we are running out of nurses to care for people. https://t.co/Qz2AeHN22w — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 14, 2021

For weeks, many nurses have gone on strike to protest understaffing issues and inadequate equipment amid the pandemic.

“Most of us felt like we went from heroes to zeroes quickly,” Dominique Muldoon, a nurse for more than 20 years at Saint Vincent’s hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, told The Guardian in July.

“Nurses were going home at night in their cars crying,” said Muldoon. “You’ll end up staying late or working through your break trying to fit the workload all in, but ultimately become so frustrated, because eventually you keep trying to overcompensate and cannot keep up with it.”

On Labor Day, over two dozen emergency room nurses and hospital workers at UAB Hospital in Birmingham “to protest crisis working conditions and unfair pay during the pandemic,” according to one report.