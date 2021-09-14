One Story Shows How Biden Doesn’t Put Up With Joe Manchin’s BS

President Biden sees right through the political game-playing of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and uses the presidency to cut to the chase.

One story reported by The Washington Post from the new book Peril provides some insight into Biden and Manchin:

The book also provides new reporting on President Biden’s campaign — waged to unseat a man he told a top adviser “isn’t really an American president” — and his early struggle to govern. During a March 5 phone call to discuss Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, his first major legislative undertaking, the president reportedly told Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va), “if you don’t come along, you’re really f—ing me.” The measure ultimately cleared the Senate through an elaborate sequencing of amendments designed to satisfy the centrist Democrat.

Biden Uses The Weight Of The Presidency To Keep Democrats In Line

In contrast to the previous president, who showed total incompetence in using the persuasive powers of the presidency, and instead chose to keep Republicans in line with threats and fear, President Biden knows how to use the weight of the presidency.

Biden knows that Sen. Manchin doesn’t want to sink his presidency, and isn’t afraid to let Manchin know the consequences of his actions. If Joe Manchin f’ed the President, his career as a Democrat would be over, because Democrats would never forgive him.

A good president will do what Biden does. They listen, negotiate, and aren’t afraid to apply the pressure that comes with the presidency.