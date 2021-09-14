Poll: Majority of Americans Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

According to a new Axios-Ipsos poll, the majority of Americans––that’s 60%––support President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.
The mandates will affect roughly 100 million Americans. It will include a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, in addition to a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees.
Respondents were asked two questions:
- Do you support the federal government requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19?
- And do you support a federal government rule that requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to make all staff be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing?
The results were:
- 42% supported both
- 18% somewhat supported both
- 13%–14% somewhat opposed both
- 25%–26% strongly opposed both
About 70% of urban respondents supported the mandates or testing requirements. Comparatively, almost 60% of suburban respondents and less than half of rural respondents could say the same.
There is also a division among age groups: “About two-thirds of respondents 65 and older, or under 30, support the mandates — compared with a little more than half of those in between,” Axios reported.
Alan is a writer, editor, and news junkie based in New York.