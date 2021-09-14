Posted on by Alan Ryland

Poll: Majority of Americans Support Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

According to a new Axios-Ipsos poll, the majority of Americans––that’s 60%––support President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates.

The mandates will affect roughly 100 million Americans. It will include a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors, in addition to a requirement that large companies must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees.

Respondents were asked two questions:

  • Do you support the federal government requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19?
  • And do you support a federal government rule that requires all businesses with 100 or more employees to make all staff be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID testing?

The results were:

  • 42% supported both
  • 18% somewhat supported both
  • 13%–14% somewhat opposed both
  • 25%–26% strongly opposed both

About 70% of urban respondents supported the mandates or testing requirements. Comparatively, almost 60% of suburban respondents and less than half of rural respondents could say the same.

There is also a division among age groups: “About two-thirds of respondents 65 and older, or under 30, support the mandates — compared with a little more than half of those in between,” Axios reported.