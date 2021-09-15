AG Josh Shapiro Calls PA GOP Fraudit BS And Refuses To Turn Over Voter Personal Info

Pennsylvania Republicans wanted voter personal data for their 2020 fraudit, but Attorney General Josh Shapiro called BS and told them no.

Attorney General Shapiro tweeted:

They want your private information — your social security number — to pass on to mysterious third party contractors. To add insult to injury, they want you to pay for it. Let me be clear: they aren’t getting your private information without going through me. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) September 15, 2021

Pennsylvania Republicans are demanding the names, addresses, and Social Security numbers of every registered voter in the state. Attorney General Shapiro said no.

Republicans are threatening to sue to get the information, but they are likely to lose in the state Supreme Court.

The fraudit is nonsense. Pennsylvania is not Arizona, and Republicans are going to face a huge pushback from Gov. Wolf, Attorney General Shapiro, and many of the state’s voters.

Each county in Pennsylvania already audited the election. There is nothing left to investigate. Trump lost by 80,000 votes, but the fraudit is really about paving the way for new voter suppression laws if Republicans take control of the governor’s mansion in 2022.

Trump has been pushing this fraudit because he is attempting to undermine the election process and democracy as a whole.

Attorney General Shapiro is going to fight, and the public backlash should be severe as Republicans in Pennsylvania may pay for following Donald Trump.