Mike Pence Had To Be Talked Out Of Overturning The Election For Trump By Dan Quayle

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard Former Vice President Mike Pence wanted to destroy democracy for Trump but was talked out of it by another former VP, Dan Quayle. Mike Pence Wanted To Overturn The Election For Trump < CNN reported on the revelation in the new book Peril: Even though Pence stood up to Trump in the end, “Peril” reveals that after four years of abject loyalty, he struggled with the decision. Woodward and Costa write that Pence reached out to Dan Quayle, who had been the vice president to George H.W. Bush, seeking his advice. Over and over, Pence asked if there was anything he could do. “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away,” Quayle told him. Pence pressed again. “You don’t know the position I’m in,” he said, according to the authors.

I do know the position you’re in,” Quayle responded. “I also know what the law is. You listen to the parliamentarian. That’s all you do. You have no power.”

Mike Pence Is No Hero And Is Getting What He Deserves

Pence didn’t want to defend democracy. He wanted to keep Trump in power. Dan Quayle, a member of the Republican old guard, talked him out of trashing the Constitution for Trump.

Mike Pence has been literally demonized and called the anti-Christ by Trump supporters. Pence doesn’t realize it, but his political career is over.

The former vice president is getting exactly what he deserves for contemplating overturning the election for Trump.

Pence is showing that he is a Christian fraud with no core values or integrity. Mike Pence only did the right thing because he could not find a way to do the wrong thing.

It is Dan Quayle who is the real hero of 1/6, not Mike Pence.