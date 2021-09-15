Texas Abortion Ruling Causes SCOTUS Approval To Hit An All Time Low

National approval of the conservative-led Supreme Court has reached the lowest point in the history of the Quinnipiac Poll.

The Supreme Court Is Very Unpopular

According to the Quinnipiac Poll:

Americans give the Supreme Court a negative job approval rating, as 37 percent approve of the way it is handling its job, and 49 percent disapprove, with 14 percent not offering an opinion.

Among registered voters, the Supreme Court receives a negative 37 – 50 percent job approval rating, with 13 percent not offering an opinion. This is the worst job approval since Quinnipiac University began asking the question in 2004, and a steep drop from July 2020, when registered voters approved 52 – 37 percent.

Roughly one-third (34 percent) of Americans think the Supreme Court is too conservative, roughly one-third (34 percent) think the Supreme Court is about right, 19 percent say they think the Supreme Court is too liberal, and 13 percent did not offer an opinion.

The Texas Abortion Ruling Has Tanked The Supreme Court’s Approval Rating

The same Quinnipiac Poll found that 63% of respondents believed that abortion should be legal in all or most cases. 32% of voters felt that abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

It is not a coincidence that the Supreme Court’s 37% approval rating is in line with the same number of voters who want abortion to be illegal.

The Texas abortion ruling has tanked the approval rating of the Supreme Court with voters.

No wonder Amy Coney Barrett is freaking out about the Supreme Court appearing to be partisan.

Trump and Mitch McConnell built the current Supreme Court majority, and most Americans are making it clear that they are rejecting conservative rule.

The Republican Party has a Supreme Court problem.