Winners And Losers In The California Recall

Democrats showed up in huge numbers to vote no on recalling California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Here are the winners and losers.

Winners In The California Recall

<

1). Gov. Gavin Newsom – The recall process in California is broken and in desperate need of reform. Newsom has had his political stumbles, but he was never in a position to be defeated by the Caucus of Crazy led by Larry Elder. Newsom should come out of this recall election in a much stronger position, and all of the people who were doubting Democrats and Newsom for not running a viable Democrat on question two were proven wrong.

2). Joe Biden – It is always a risk for presidents when they wade into statewide or congressional elections. If Newsom had been recalled, Biden would have taken a political hit. Instead, the President showed up for the Governor, and no won easily. The strength of the Biden political brand has been doubted for a couple of years, and each time the President wins again.

3). The Democratic Party – Democrats had never forgotten the Gray Davis recall in 2003. They took nothing for granted in 2021 and mounted a relentless campaign to get voters to vote no and mail in their ballots. Democrats had a big 2020, but the California recall showed that they are still motivated and ready for 2022.

California Recall Losers

1). Larry Elder – The writing was on the wall for Elder when he claimed that the recall was stolen from him before election day. Elder also launched an election fraud website before any votes had been counted. Elder is a walking disaster who ran as a Trump clone. It doesn’t matter if Elder accepts the results or not. He was blown out by 20-30 points, as the Coalition Of The Sane came together to reject him.

2). Fox News – For days and weeks, Fox News has been making a relentless around-the-clock push to get Larry Elder over the finish line, and they failed. Fox made an even longer push for Trump in 2020, and he was blown out by Joe Biden. It is time to reevaluate the power of Fox News in getting voters to the polls because they have now failed in two high-profile elections in less than a year.

3). Donald Trump – President Biden warned California voters that if they recalled Newsom, they would get Trump as governor, and that message motivated voters to vote no on the recall. Trumpism has once again been thoroughly rejected at the ballot box. If Trump was looking for some kind of sign that his political comeback would be successful, he didn’t get it in California. Biden’s power is still strong, and Donald Trump remains toxic.

4). California Taxpayers – This recall election cost the taxpayers more than $200 million, and it came a year before the next election for governor. It was a waste of money that could have been used better elsewhere, especially as the state is still battling the coronavirus pandemic.