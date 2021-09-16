Biden Just Put Vaccine Mandate Hypocrite Governors On Blast

President Biden called out Republican governors for their hypocrisy on vaccine mandates during a White House speech.

President Biden Calls Out Hypocritical Republican Governors.

Video:

Biden calls out Republican governors' hypocrisy on vaccine mandates, "So the same governors attacking me are in states with the strictest vaccine mandates for children attending school in the entire country." pic.twitter.com/7DN7LBar0d — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 16, 2021

President Biden said:

But, we are facing a lot of pushback. Especially from some of the Republican governors. Governors of Florida and Texas doing everything they can to undermine the lifesaving requirements I have proposed. So the same governors attacking are in states with the strictest vaccine mandates for children attending school in the entire country.

For example, in Mississippi, children are required to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, Hepatitis B, polio, tetanus, and more. These are state requirements. But, in the midst of the pandemic, it already has taken over 600,000 lives. I propose a requirement for covid vaccines, and the governor of the state calls it a tyrannical type move. This is the worst kind of politics. It is putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk, and I refuse to give into it.

Biden and the Democrats Want This Fight On COVID.

President Biden and the Democrats know that roughly 75% of the country is with them on their COVID policies. Republicans think that they can run win the midterm election by being anti-pandemic protections.

The numbers are with President Biden, and it is important that he is pushing back on the Republican effort to keep Americans sick. Biden isn’t letting the Republicans run wild and go unchallenged.

The Republican governors are hypocrites who impose mandates for everything else but are keeping Americans sick and dying for political gain, and President Joe Biden is fighting back.