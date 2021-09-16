Democrats Launch Valuable Resource For Voters To Combat Right-Wing Lies

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has launched a first-of-its-kind hub that collects and debunks right-wing misinformation for voters.

The DCCC said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

This week, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching Juntos Together, a first-of-its-kind digital information hub containing dozens of English and Spanish language assets, sample social media posts, and digital tools to give Americans the necessary materials to highlight Democratic achievements online and combat dangerous right-wing disinformation.

The digital information hub, which lives directly on the DCCC website, offers voters – particularly Spanish-speaking voters – dozens of new digital assets to share on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and Reddit as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. The hub will be regularly updated with tools and resources as House Democrats continue to deliver vital wins for the American people.

As Americans saw right-wing disinformation flood Spanish-language social media platforms in 2020, Juntos Together will help the DCCC fight back by giving Latino voters the power to counter disinformation and protect their communities online.

2022 will be the third election cycle where the game plan remains the same for Republicans and their allies. They will target voters with disinformation about a variety of issues.

The new information hub is an improvement, as it shows that Democrats have finally realized that the corporate media can’t be counted on to correct right-wing lies.

The disinformation campaign in 2022 will likely be bigger than ever before, but Democrats are ready and giving voters the resources to make accurate and fact-based decisions.