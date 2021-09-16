Roger Stone Was Served with a Capitol Riot Lawsuit During a Radio Interview

Conservative political operative Roger Stone was served with papers relating to a Capitol riot lawsuit while live on radio. At the time, Stone was answering a question about whether former President Donald Trump, who had urged his supporters to march on the United States Capitol, should run for office in 2024.

“Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit,” he could be heard saying on the Real Talk 93.3 radio show in St Louis, Missouri.

“Alright, I have just been served in the 6 January lawsuit. Live, right here on your radio show,” he said. “This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper today.”

You can hear what transpired in the video below.

While Roger Stone was live on the air this morning with ‘Real Talk 93.3’ (St Louis) doing an interview about the 2024 election, he gets served by a process server with the January 6 lawsuit. (Audio) pic.twitter.com/pnXBPQh3Vn — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 15, 2021

The United States Capitol Police filed a lawsuit against Trump, Stone, and other individuals, including members of “violent extremist groups” like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, alleging the defendants “conspired to stop Congress from confirming President Joe Biden‘s Electoral College victory through the use of force, intimidation, and threats.”

Stone had urged Trump’s followers to “fight to the bitter end” after Trump lost the 2020 general election. He appeared at the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 5, the day before the siege, claiming that Trump’s enemies sought “nothing less than the heist of the 2020 election.”