Nicolle Wallace Dismantles Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 Lies With Brutal Fact Check

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took down Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 lies while discussing the dangerous spread of Capitol attack propaganda.

Nicolle Wallace fact checks Tucker Carlson and takes apart his 1/6 lies on #DeadlineWH pic.twitter.com/CTvm0Xha6L — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 17, 2021

Carlson said, “There’s no evidence that white supremacists were responsible for what happened on January 6th. That’s a lie. Contrary to what you have been hearing there’s also no evidence this was a, quote, armed insurrection. Strangely, some of the key people who participated on January 6th have not been charged. Look at the document. The government calls those people unindicted co-conspirators. What does it mean? Potentially every single case they were FBI operatives.”



Wallace responded:

We don’t amplify Tucker Carlson for no reason. You know we don’t do it often But, we show it to you today to demonstrate how dangerous those lies are when they’re repeated on networks and shows like his and sites a large number of Americans trust as facts. Let’s dig into those specific comments. There was a claim that January 6th was not an armed insurrection. Countless videos and photos from the day show rioters holding a variety of weapons, things like stun guns, pepper spray, flag poles, and four defendants have now been charged with firearms violations.

There’s also Carlson’s egregious lie that the FBI was behind the capitol riot. That falsehood was quickly dispelled but it didn’t stop it from finding its way into the halls of Congress, where some Republican lawmakers repeated the false claim. Another false theory spread far and wide was those who stormed the Capitol were actually members of Antifa disguised Trump supporter costumes. It is a claim the FBI Director was forced to address and shot down.

Tucker Carlson is dangerous because he is the cable news propaganda minister for domestic terrorists. It is no surprise that Carlson would defend white supremacists because they are some of his most dedicated viewers.

The facts matter. The only way that Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump will succeed in rewriting the history of 1/6 is if people like Nicolle Wallace and every other American forget the facts.