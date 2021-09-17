Rep. Ted Lieu Tells Clarence Thomas To Stop Gaslighting America

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) has a message for Justice Clarence Thomas. He told Thomas to stop gaslighting the American people and hiding behind the shadow docket.

Rep. Lieu tweeted:

Dear Justice Clarence Thomas: Stop gaslighting the American people. You just voted to allow an extreme Texas anti-abortion, anti-freedom law to go into effect even though it violates the law of the land, Roe v. Wade. And you did it by hiding behind your cowardly shadow docket. https://t.co/Jm6EHdp5h4 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 17, 2021

Rep. Lieu was reacting to Thomas warning judges not to wade into politics, which is exactly what Thomas has been doing for decades. One could randomly pull an opinion or dissent that was written by Clarence Thomas, and you would find that his basis is partisan politics.

The conservatives on the Supreme Court who are trying to impose an unpopular right-wing agenda the vast majority of Americans who have repeatedly rejected it at the ballot box aren’t fooling anyone.

Rep. Lieu was correct. The politicization of the Court isn’t coming from the American people but from those sitting on the court, like Clarence Thomas. Justice Thomas and his fellow activist conservative justices are trying to implement their agenda under cover of darkness.