The Vaccinated Are Paying For The Unvaccinated As COVID Hospitalizations Cost Medicare $24,000 Each

98% of all hospitalizations for COVID are unvaccinated, and it is the vaccinated who are paying for the hospital stays of the unvaccinated.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation:

While real-time data on the cost of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are not publicly available, various sources point to an average hospitalization cost of around $20,000. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) reports that Medicare fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalizations average $24,033. Another study of Medicare fee-for-service enrollees found an average COVID-19 hospitalization cost $21,752. A FAIR Health Similarly, our analysis of pre-pandemic private insurance claims for pneumonia hospitalizations with complications averaged $20,292 (though the cost for hospitalizations requiring a ventilator are much higher).

Our analysis of HHS and CDC data indicates there were 32,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations in June, 68,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations in July, and another 187,000 preventable COVID-19 hospitalizations among unvaccinated adults in the U.S. in August, for a total of 287,000 across the three months.

The Taxpayers Are Paying For The Unvaccinated To Go To The Hospital.

Those Medicare taxes that come out of your paycheck are paying for the hospital stays of people who chose not to get vaccinated.

The hidden costs of COVID are numerous, but the financial weight that the vaccinated are carrying because people are deciding not to get vaccinated is harming our economy. Rising health insurance premiums are also something that the vaccinated can likely look forward to next year because roughly 25% of Americans refuse to get a free shot that saves lives.

The outrage at the unvaccinated is real and growing as the burden placed on the majority by a selfish minority worsens each day.