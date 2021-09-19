Eric Trump Has An Epic Meltdown On Fox Over Being Criminally Investigated

Eric Trump lost it on Fox News on Sunday as he ranted about the Trumps being under constant investigation and getting subpoenaed.

Eric Trump Loses It Over Being Investigated

Eric Trump loses it on Fox over being criminally investigated, "The reason I'm frustrated, every single day since my father ran for president, my father and our entire family and our company has been under investigation every single day." pic.twitter.com/ADqielp41k — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 19, 2021

Eric Trump said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

That’s the problem, Maria, with the Democrats. The problem with the Democrats is they dig so deep that they find themselves. And the reason I’m frustrated, every single day since my father ran for president, my father, and our entire family and our company has been under investigation every single day. Maria, we get subpoena after subpoena after subpoena, but I mean, they weaponized the entire system in the country.

They weaponized the DOJ. They weaponized our military, they weaponized the educational system in this country, they weaponized the medical system in the country. The Democrats weaponized everything that they can to use against our political opponents.

If The Trumps Don’t Want To Be Investigated, They Should Stop Committing Crimes.

Eric Trump’s comments were a classic example of Trumpian projection. His father weaponized every part of the executive branch to go after his enemies.

Democrats aren’t weaponizing anything against Eric Trump and his family.

Eric Trump and his family are under constant investigation because they commit crimes.

There is a reason why the Obamas aren’t under constant investigation.

They don’t attempt to commit crimes.

If the Trumps don’t want to be investigated, they should stop engaging in behavior that is worthy of investigation.

The pressure is clearly getting to Eric Trump as he is the focus of numerous investigations involving the Trump Organization.

The fear was evident in Eric Trump’s voice. It is all getting close to crashing down, and Eric Trump doesn’t want to go to jail.