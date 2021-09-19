Mary Trump issued a wake-up call to the Democratic Party and told them to take the Republican threat to democracy seriously.

Video:

Mary Trump tells the Democratic Party to take the GOP threat to democracy seriously, "the Democratic Party needs to start taking this as seriously as the rest of us. We're under constant threat." pic.twitter.com/yimyXZ2JvX — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 19, 2021

Mary Trump said on CNN’s Reliable Sources when asked what can be done about the right-wing media aiding the GOP threat to democracy:

t’s tricky because obviously we have a First Amendment, but you can’t yell fire in a movie theater. So I’m not entirely sure why these media outlets are allowed to lie so blatantly to the American people to the point where our very fragile democracy is on the brink. It really is. We have not dodged the bullet yet.

And people are actively being told to put themselves in a situation vis-a-vis covid where they’re putting their lives, their children’s lives, and other people’s lives at risk. I think one thing that absolutely needs to happen outside of the media is the Democratic Party needs to start taking this as seriously as the rest of us. We’re under constant threat, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we continue to pretend that the Republican Party is acting in good faith.

Republicans Tried To Overthrow The Government. The Threat To Democracy Is Real.

It is mindblowing that any Democrat, much less several in the Senate, would view the Republican war on democracy as political posturing. These are the same people who incited and supported an insurrection to overthrow the US government and keep Donald Trump in power.

The events of January 6 made it clear that they are the enemies of democracy. This isn’t posturing. Republicans are saying what they are going to do, and they are trying to do it.

Mary Trump is correct. Rank and file Democrats take this threat much more seriously than some members of the party.

Democrats need to wake up before it is too late.