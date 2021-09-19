Gov. Tate Reeves Crumbles As Jake Tapper Confronts Him With Mississippi’s US Leading COVID Death Rate

481 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) didn’t have an answer as CNN’s Jake Tapper confronted him over and over again about his state’s COVID death rate.

Video:

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) says he is not going to change anything as Jake Tapper presses him on Mississippi having the highest COVID death rate in the US. (Reeves is the same governor who sold the upside of COVID as people get to go to heaven.) pic.twitter.com/19kOn24ran — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 19, 2021

Transcript via CNN:

TAPPER Are you going to change anything?

(CROSSTALK)

REEVES: That’s just not true. That is not a fact.

TAPPER: I understand. I understand. But you’re — you’re…

REEVES That is just not true.

And so what you’re going to see…

TAPPER: Mr. Governor, my point is this.

REEVES: What you’re going to see, Jake, is the…

TAPPER: You compare yourself to Israel. Israel has something like the…

REEVES: … Delta variant is going to continue to move around the country.

TAPPER: Yes.

REEVES And you’re going to see fatalities rise in other states.

And so here’s what we need to focus on, Jake, OK? Let’s focus on this.

TAPPER: But my question is, what are you going to do to change…

REEVES The best way in which America…

TAPPER: What are you going to do to change this?

REEVES The best way that Americans — the best way — the best thing for Americans to do to protect themselves from the virus — and, again, we believe in personal responsibility.

Individual Americans and individual Mississippians…

TAPPER: So, you’re not going to change anything?

The Republican Policy Is To Kill People With COVID

Tate Reeves is the same governor who sold the upside of dying from COVID as getting to go to heaven, so it is not a shock that he would have no interest in enacting policies that would save lives.

Doing nothing and killing people with COVID is the Republican policy. Republicans are still following the lead of Donald Trump, who did nothing during the pandemic except making false promises that COVID would be going away.

Republicans aren’t going to lift a finger to stop Americans from needlessly dying.

The interview with Gov. Reeves illustrates why President Biden had no other choice but to impose a vaccine mandate where he has the power and authority to do so.